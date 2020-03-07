Lady Gaga has curated a new all-female playlist called ‘Women of Choice’ – listen to it below.

The new playlist, full of “club-pop visionaries”, comes as Gaga begins a new role as Apple Music’s Artist In Residence, which will see the new playlist updated weekly.

Included in the new mix, which begins with Gaga’s new single ‘Stupid Love’, are Rosalia, Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Grimes, Haim and more.

Advertisement

Listen to the playlist, also featuring Peggy Gou, SOPHIE, St Vincent and more, below.

Gaga made her return last month with ‘Stupid Love’, from her upcoming sixth album ‘Chromatica’. Reviewing the new song, NME said: “The Gaga we first met and fell in love with is making a big return with ‘Stupid Love’, the first taste of her long-awaited sixth album. It’s a glorious resurrection for the 21st century’s most outlandish pop star and an iridescent lightning bolt of a banger ready to electrify the dancefloor.

“No matter what its true meaning is, ‘Stupid Love’ signals the start of a bold new era for Gaga – one that looks set to be bright, imaginative, and a whole lot of fun.”

Gaga has announced that she’s set to bring album six to the UK for a huge show as part of the Chromatica Ball Tour.

Advertisement

Dates are confirmed in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New Jersey, with the London show seeing Gaga heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 30.

The star recently responded after a video clip of a city council meeting in Italy about the coronavirus outbreak went viral after being interrupted by the introduction to ‘Stupid Love’.