Listen to Ladyhawke’s powerful new single ‘Guilty Love’

Ladyhawke has shared her new single ‘Guilty Love’, which features BROODS’ Georgia Nott – you can hear the track below.

The song follows on from December’s ‘River’ collaboration between Ladyhawke (AKA Pip Brown) and PNAU, and is a preview of the New Zealand artist’s forthcoming new album, which is due later this year.

Speaking about ‘Guilty Love’, Ladyhawke explained: “‘Guilty Love’ came about after some writing sessions with Tommy English in Los Angeles. Georgia Nott from BROODS came along to one of our sessions, and after we were talking a while, we realised we had all grown up Catholic. We shared stories and experiences; Georgia then suggested we write a song about shame.”

‘Guilty Love’ – which you can hear in the below Lula Cucchiara-directed video – is, Ladyhawke says, “important to Georgia and me for different reasons”.

“Personally, growing up in the Catholic school system, as I reached my teens, I started to feel immense shame and denial about my sexuality,” she said. “I suffered the constant fear of being judged and alienated by my friends and family. These feelings took a long time to shake off and work through.

“‘Guilty Love’ is a way to share our experiences, and hopefully help anyone going through the same thing to know they’re not alone.”

Speaking about her perspective on the song’s message, Nott added: “‘Guilty Love’ came from the classic ‘in-studio heart to heart’. We talked about growing up religiously and how we carried a lot of shame around the idea of what a woman (or person) should be.

“This song is about that but also about finding our own way back to a sense of spirituality through love. The love that once caused so much guilt, ended up being the most healing and spiritual. END CONVERSION THERAPY EVERYWHERE!”

Ladyhawke’s last studio album, ‘Wild Things’, was released in June 2016.