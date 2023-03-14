Listen to Lana Del Rey’s sweeping new song ‘The Grants’

Lana Del Rey pays tribute to her family on new single ‘The Grants’ – listen below.

READ MORE: Every Lana Del Rey song ranked in order of greatness

The track follows recent single ‘A&W’ and the title track in previewing new album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, which is set to land next week (March 24).

‘The Grants’ is named after the singer’s family – her real name is Lizzie Grant – and is a sprawling, reflective slice of pop music.

Advertisement

The track was co-written with Mike Hermosa and features backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard and Shikena Jones.

Listen to the new track below.

The full album is due out March 24 – having been pushed back from its original March 10 release – and will feature collaborations with Father John Misty and Tommy Genesis. You can check out the artwork and full tracklist here.

Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that track 13 on the album, ‘Margaret (feat. Bleachers)’, is dedicated to Antonoff’s fiancée, the actor Margaret Qualley.

Check out the complete tracklisting for ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ below:

Advertisement

1. ‘The Grants’

2. ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

3. ‘Sweet’

4. ‘AW’

5. ‘Judah Smith Interlude’

6. ‘Candy Necklace’

7. ‘Jon Batiste Interlude’

8. ‘Kintsugi’

9. ‘Fingertips’

10. ‘Paris, Texas’

11. ‘Grandfather Please Stand On The Shoulders Of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing’

12. ‘Let The Light In (feat. Father John Misty)’

13. ‘Margaret (feat. Bleachers)’

14. ‘Fishtail’

15. ‘Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)’

16. ‘Taco Truck x VB’

Elsewhere, one of the Grants – namely Lana’s father Rob – recently announced details of his debut album, due to be released this summer.

‘Lost At Sea’ is set to be released on June 9 via Decca Records, and Lana herself will feature on the album’s title track and another song called ‘Hollywood Bowl’.