Listen to Laura Mvula’s feel-good new single ‘Got Me’

Laura Mvula has shared her latest single ‘Got Me’ – you can hear the new track below.

The Birmingham artist is currently preparing the release of her upcoming third solo studio album ‘Pink Noise’, which is set for release on July 2 via Atlantic Records.

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘The Dreaming Room’ has been further previewed this week with ‘Got Me’, which is described in a press release as being “a funk-fuelled release of inhibitions; another taste of the euphoric feel-good sonics Laura explores without fear on her new album”.

Advertisement

You can hear Laura Mvula’s ‘Got Me’ in the below visualiser.

Speaking recently about her upcoming album, Mvula said that ‘Pink Noise’ is “the album I always wanted to make”.

“Every corner is made warm with sunset tones of the 80s,” she said. “I was born in 1986. I came out of the womb wearing shoulder pads. I absorbed the dynamism of the 80s aesthetic right from my first moments on this planet.

“Wrestling with identity seems to be one of the rites of passage of the established artist. Making ‘Pink Noise’ felt like the most violent of emotional wrestling matches. It took three years of waiting and waiting and fighting and dying and nothingness and then finally an explosion of sound. As if it was always here this record is my most honest and unapologetic flying of the freedom flag.

“In my adult years I had forgotten how important dance was to me as a vital tool of my creative expression. I brought it back, just for me, so I could find my delight in dance again. And now I can’t stop dancing. I can’t wait to play this album live.”

Advertisement

Mvula made her latest appearance on Later… With Jools Holland back in March.