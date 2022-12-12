Listen to LIFE’s punk spin on ‘Jingle Bells’

LIFE have released a new rendition of ‘Jingle Bells’, transforming the holiday standard into a buzzing post-punk cut.

In a statement, frontman Mez Sanders-Green explained that, during the “LIFE AGM” this year, the Hull band “got in the festive spirit to record the ‘LIFEMAS’ version of Jingle Bells”.

“Yes, we wore tinsel, yes, we wore Xmas shaped sunglasses and yes, we just had a ton-of-fun,” he continued. “Is it serious, hell-no, but hopefully the track just makes people laugh and dance with their kids, pets, nans and gate-crashing Xmas neighbours – reach for your Satsuma and enjoy!”

In August of this year, LIFE released their third studio album, ‘North East Coastal Town’, after previewing it with singles ‘Friends Without Names’, ‘Big Moon Lake’ and ‘Duck Egg Blue’. “Hull and the surrounding area runs through our DNA and has shaped us, weathered us, empowered us, embraced us and made us feel accepted,” Green explained when announcing the album earlier this year.

“‘North East Coastal Town’ is our love letter to the city. The album is an ode to kinship and relationship with its musical and lyrical spine picking out themes of love, desire, beauty, horror, chaos, pride and most importantly the sense of belonging.”

After recently completing a tour in support of ‘North East Coastal Town’, LIFE have a handful of shows on the cards for early next year. They’ll play Rockaway Beach Festival on January 7 in Bognor Regis, before a run of shows in Sunderland, Hull, Grimsby and Birkenhead in February for Independent Venue Week 2023. Find dates and details here.