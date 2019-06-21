Listen to Lil Nas X’s new EP, ‘7’

Will the 'Old Town Road' rapper deliver on his debut record?

Lil Nas X has released his debut EP, ‘7’.

‘Old Town Road’, the artist’s viral smash remix with Billy Ray Cyrus that’s spent 11 consecutive weeks at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, features on the record alongside seven other tracks.

Also on the record is Nas X’s new single ‘Panini’, which interpolates with Nirvana’s song ‘In Bloom’.

Other tracks include ‘Bring U Down’ with OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and ‘F9mily (You & Me)’, which is produced by Travis Barker. Boi-1da has co-produced ‘C7osure (You Like)’, and Cardi B features on ‘Rodeo’. Nas X’s original ‘Old Town Road’ closes the record.

Speaking about his work with Barker, Nas X said recently: “[Barker] came to the studio and I played a couple [of] beats that I thought would be stuff he was into, then I played something [by] accident where he stopped and was like, ‘What is that? I’ve got to have that.’”

Barker added that specific part was actually an idea he intended to use on Blink-182’s next album.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X recently said that ‘Old Town Road’ being removed from the country music charts made his success feel like even more of an achievement.