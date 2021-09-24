Listen to Lil Wayne jump on a remix of Run The Jewels’ ‘Ooh La La’

Lil Wayne has been recruited for a remix to Run The Jewels‘ 2020 cut ‘Ooh La La’, arriving with the deluxe edition of ‘RTJ4’.

Wayne’s verse opens the ‘Ooh La La’ remix, which also features Greg Nice and DJ Premier. It’s one of three remixes of ‘RTJ4’ that appear on the deluxe edition, out today (September 24).

Listen to the remix of ‘Ooh La La’, with Lil Wayne’, below.

Also appearing on the record is What So Not‘s previously-released remix of ‘JU$T’ and the duo’s collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Rage Against The Machine‘s Zack De La Rocha, as well as Royal Blood‘s ‘Royal Jewels remix’ of ‘The Ground Below’.

In addition, the album’s re-release also includes instrumental versions of its original 11 tracks, as well as the track Killer Mike and El-P wrote for Cyberpunk 2077, ‘No Save Point’.

‘RTJ4’ dropped in June of last year, marking the duo’s first album since 2016’s ‘RTJ3’. NME declared the album to be the best of 2020, with Carl Anka writing, “In a year where most of our social interactions happened through a screen, RTJ4 felt like a wake-up punch to the face and a shot of tequila from your reckless best friend.

“Rapper Killer Mike and producer/rapper El-P tore through police brutality, hatred-stoking media outlets and white supremacists with gatling gun-levels of devastation across a propulsive, electrifying effort that was loud as cannons.”

The ‘Ooh La La’ remix is just the latest output from Lil Wayne, who has enjoyed a prolific year teaming up with the likes of KSI for ‘Lose’ and Tyler, The Creator for ‘Hot Wind Blows’. He also reunited with Nicki Minaj and Drake for ‘Seeing Green’, and confirmed his beef with Birdman to be long gone after hopping on his track ‘Stunnaman’, alongside Roddy Ricch.