Listen to Lil Yachty, Fred Again.. And Overmono’s new single ‘stayinit’

Fred Again.. has joined forces with Lil Yachty and Overmono to share the new track ‘stayinit’. Check it out below.

Released today (February 28), the new track marks the first time that the three have joined forces, and comes as the latest single to be added to Fred Again..’s series of ‘USB’ records.

It follows his recent collaboration with Baby Keem in the highly-anticipated track, ‘leavemealone’, which arrived back in December, as well as his single ‘ten’ with Jozzy and his summer anthem ‘adore you’. For the latter, the song came as a moving collaboration with Obongjayar and marked Fred’s highest charting UK single to date, peaking at Number Four.

Now, with ‘stayinit’ the British musician has collaborated with the Grammy-nominated American Rapper Lil Yachty for the first time, as well as UK dance music prodigies Overmono. For the latter the feature comes less than a year after their critically-acclaimed debut LP, ‘Good Lies’, peaked at Number 11 on the Official Albums Chart.

“I know you/ Down with the pain, see the rain/ Realise everybody won’t be perfect/ But I do/ Try hard to fix the mistakes that I made with you,” Lil Yachty sings in the first verse, before the song drops into its rave-inspired chorus.

For Fred Again.. the song comes off the back of a huge 2023, which saw him play countless headline shows across the globe. This included five sold-out shows at Alexandra Palace in London and a sold-out tour across Europe.

He also completed multiple sold-out shows across the US, including three sold-out dates at the Forest Hills Stadium in New York and nine dates at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

“‘stayinit’ marks the start of another busy year for Fred again..” reads a press release for the track. “Look out for more soon.”

The producer gave the then-unreleased song it’s live debut earlier this month, when he performed a surprise rave to be thrown at NYC’s Knockdown Centre.

For 2024, Fred has been confirmed as one of the six headliners for Reading & Leeds, where he will perform on Sunday at Leeds, and on Saturday at Reading later this summer. He will also appear at Helsinki’s Flow Festival. Visit here for a full list of tour dates and any remaining tickets.

In other Fred Again.. news, the DJ released music last May. ‘Secret Life’, released in collaboration with Brian Eno, was given a three-star review by NME: “‘Secret Life’ sees [Fred Again..] handbrake turn once again into ambient haze, assisted by the man who made it all happen for him. This surprise album – despite its frequent beauty – works best as a puzzle piece rather than a standout record in its own right.”