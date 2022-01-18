Listen to Lime Garden’s poppy new track, ‘Marbles’

Lime Garden have shared a poppy new track today (January 18) – listen to ‘Marbles’ below.

Speaking about the new song, singer Chloe Howard said: “‘Marbles’ is about the realisation that you’re not sharing the same lifestyle as those around you. It’s about overthinking that comparison to the point where you question your own sanity or direction in life.

“It tells the story of an individual on a journey of self-discovery that the listener is witnessing from afar but with access to their internal monologue.”

Advertisement

“This wasn’t the easiest song to finish writing – we knew we had a strong chorus, but we just couldn’t seem to join the different sections or to get the detached feeling we wanted. In the studio Leila eventually detuned her guitar for the double track in the verses, this created the warped and dissonant feel we wanted.”

You can listen to the new song here:

The group recently featured in NME’s ‘100 Essential New Artists for 2022’ list.

Writing about what makes the group special, NME said: “It’d be pretty impossible to go to a Lime Garden show and not immediately want to go home and form your own band.

Advertisement

“They have such a nonchalant swagger, sense of fun and irresistibly good tunes that it just makes you want to be up there yourself as one of them. Few bands can achieve that this early in their career.”

Reviewing their gig in London last year, NME said: “‘Pulp’, though, is the absolute highlight of the night – a psych-funk gem that makes you long for a time when we can dance at gigs again.

“While not everything lands quite as well, there’s more than enough potential in the ones that do to keep Lime Garden on their ascension to developing into one of the UK’s most exciting new acts.”