Listen to Logic silence the haters on new single ‘Get Up’

Logic continues to cement his return to music with the release of ‘Get Up’ – you can listen to the new single below.

‘Get Up’ is the latest in a series of releases as part of the rapper’s ongoing comeback after retiring from the music industry last year. He made his return last month with the song ‘Intro’, just a day after he posted a brief statement on social media saying “I’m back”.

In his new song, Logic gives thanks to his team and his family while getting lost in an intoxicating hook that hears him rise above the haters and those trying to keep him down: “Every time I fall, you know I get up/ Try to keep me down but I get up/ Y’all say what you want but I’ma get up/ Bitch, I’ma get up.”

He also takes a moment to take a shot at his label, Def Jam Recordings, following claims he made last year that the iconic label owed money to some of his collaborators. “I walk up in Def Jam like ‘Fuck y’all, pay up’,” he raps on ‘Get Up’.

Listen to ‘Get Up’ below:

Last week, Logic dropped his first official comeback single, ‘Vaccine‘. On the track he raps about the strength of his comeback, and teases a third volume of his ‘Bobby Tarantino’ mixtape series: “Ready to fuck up the game/ BT3 now we at it again, mane.”

Soon after the track’s release, Logic further teased the mixtape, tweeting that fans can expect “Fun Tracks and Real Raps” from the third tape in the series. The first ‘Bobby Tarantino’ came out in 2016 while the second arrived in 2018, debuting at Number One on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Despite announcing his retirement in July of last year, Logic continued to share a steady string of releases. He shared a beat tape in September of last year and teamed up with Madlib to form a new duo MadGic, releasing new tracks ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’ and ‘Raddest Dad’ in April and May of this year respectively.

Last month, Logic released a new compilation album called ‘The YS Collection’, which compiles songs from across his ‘Young Sinatra’ series.

The series consists of the mixtapes ‘Young Sinatra’ (2011), ‘Young Sinatra: Undeniable’ (2012), ‘Young Sinatra: Welcome To Forever’ (2013), and the studio album ‘YSIV’ (2018).