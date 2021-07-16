Listen to Lola Lennox’s new single ‘Love Like That’

Lola Lennox has shared her latest single ‘Love Like That’ – you can hear the new track below.

The song was produced by Braeden Wright along with Lola’s mother, Eurythmics vocalist Annie Lennox.

‘Love Like That’, which is Lennox’s second single of 2021, has been released today (July 16) and accompanied by a Natalie Johns-directed video which was shot in LA. You can listen to the song in the below clip.

“When I make music, I hope to create something authentically me, something that captures the essence of a feeling or story from my life,” Lennox said about her new single.

“For me, making music is my quest toward being myself, and finding that through the subtle art of melody, lyrics and production. By embracing who we are, we are then able to live in the moment, to let go of our inhibitions, and feel 100 per cent confident in our own skin.

“Love Like That’ doesn’t only have to mean romantic love, it’s also an expression for having passion toward life, chasing the things that light us up and just being our own unique selves. Expressing a sense of joyous and spontaneous freedom, it makes you want to kick back and drink a cocktail in the sunshine…”

Lola Lennox is currently gearing up to release her debut full-length project, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.

The record will feature her previously released singles ‘La La Love Me’, ‘Back At Wrong’ and ‘Wherever You Go’.