Listen to Lucky Daye and Mark Ronson team up on smooth new single ‘Too Much’

New Orleans singer-songwriter Lucky Daye has linked up with producer Mark Ronson for a new collaborative single, sharing the smooth cut ‘Too Much’.

Released on Friday (May 13), it marks the second time the pair have worked together, after collaborating in 2019 on ‘Fly’ from the soundtrack for animated film Spies In Disguise. On ‘Too Much’, the pair join forces again to create a harmonious blend of disco, soul and funk, courtesy of Ronson’s sumptuous production and Daye’s velvety vocals. Check it out below.

Speaking of the song in a press statement, Ronson said: “The song is definitely disco, but also sort of sexy and elegant and soulful.”

“It’s all the things that I am aspiring to every time I want to create something that’s going to make people move, but that if you’re sitting listening at home, you can still get into the song and the performance. Lucky’s vocal and melody does all the work there. It’s just a sexy, sexy disco record,” he said.

“In terms of the lyrics, I would say the theme is pretty much a party record, where you see someone who can’t really come out of their shell and you want to convince them to just have a good time,” added Daye. “These days, it’s not that often where you can just go outside and have the time of your life.”

It was created in partnership with Swiss high-end watch manufacturer Audemars Piguet, as part of their Syncing Sounds series on YouTube. Ronson and Daye appear in the series’ second episode, in which they share insights into their song-making process and clips of them creating ‘Too Much’.

It arrives just months after Daye released his second album ‘Candydrip’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Painted’. Daye is no stranger to collaborations, having teamed up with the likes of Kaytranada for ‘Look Easy’, Leon Bridges for ‘All About You’, and Earth, Wind & Fire for a rework of their 1975 single ‘Can’t Hide Love’, also featuring Babyface.

Elsewhere, Ronson has been working on a memoir titled 93 ‘Til Infinity, which is set to be published next year and is described as “a combination memoir-DJ study-New York celebration.”