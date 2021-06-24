Listen to Lucy Dacus put an ethereal spin on Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’

Before releasing her new album ‘Home Video’ tomorrow, Lucy Dacus has shared a bewitching cover of Snow Patrol’s 2006 single ‘Chasing Cars’.

Performed live for SiriusXMU Sessions, Dacus’ cover of the Scottish band’s smash hit retains its melancholic, slow-burning ambience, but adds to it an array of spectral synths and atmospherics.

Take a listen to the cover below:

In a tweet she posted alongside the track, Dacus noted the poignant relationship she holds with ‘Chasing Cars’. “The pastor at the last [Vacation Bible School] I went to made all the kids delete secular music off their iPods, but I refused and tried to convince him ‘Chasing Cars’ wouldn’t let the devil in,” she wrote.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published last month, Dacus mentioned that, during a talent show at a Bible camp she visited at age 13, she covered ‘Chasing Cars’ with a group of five male friends on acoustic guitars.

Dacus is less than a day out from releasing her third solo album, ‘Home Video’, via Matador. So far, she’s released from it the singles ‘Thumbs’, ‘Hot & Heavy’, ‘VBS’ and ‘Brando’.

NME praised the album in a four-star review, writer Rhian Daly saying: “For the most part, Dacus proves that looking back at your past might make you cringe, but there is beauty and value in those faltering, gawky days.”

Last week, Dacus announced a 20-date UK and European tour for 2022.