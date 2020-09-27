Listen to Lydia Ainsworth’s synth-pop remix of Chic’s ‘Good Times’

Lydia Ainsworth has shared a low-tempo, synth-pop remix of Chic‘s ‘Good Times’ – you can listen to it below.

The disco classic by Nile Rodgers and co. has been sampled hundreds of times – most famously in Sugar Hill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ – but now it gets a synth-pop reworking by the Canadian musician.

The remix was originally recorded for the ‘EVER NEW’ benefit compilation earlier this month, and now Ainsworth has shared it on her Bandcamp page.

In a statement accompanying the release, Ainsworth encouraged people to go out and vote in the upcoming US election.

“Out of the jaws of the apocalypse I’m fleeing to an imaginary desert island of Good Times,” she said. “Let’s hope we make it there for real and soon. Meantime, get out and vote.”

Listen to Ainsworth’s rendition of ‘Good Times’ below:

<a href="https://lydia-ainsworth.bandcamp.com/track/good-times">Good Times by Lydia Ainsworth</a>

Earlier this month, Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange) was among the artists to give their spin on Girlpool‘s latest single for a new EP from the band.

The Los Angeles indie-rock duo also tapped Porches and Lydia Ainsworth for remixes of ‘Like I’m Winning It’, which they originally released back in March this year.

Meanwhile, Nile Rodgers has revealed that he envied David Bowie for “never worrying” about which race would listen to his music, while saying that black artists “have to stay in one lane.”

Amid the current conversations surrounding racial injustice and inequality, the Chic star was asked by Metro about how the music industry has changed for black musicians over time.

“A lot of artists have become wealthier and more famous quicker, but still black artists are basically…basically you have to drive in one lane and that is something I have always tried to fight,” Rodgers replied.