Listen to Lynks’ addictive new single ‘Everyone’s Hot (And I’m Not)’

Lynks has shared a new song called ‘Everyone’s Hot (And I’m Not)’ – listen below.

The track is taken from the NME 100 star‘s upcoming EP ‘Smash Hits Vol. 2’, set to be released on January 27.

Speaking of the new song, Lynks wrote: “I wrote it on the bus home after a night out where I got pretty violently rejected by a guy I wrongfully assumed was gay. That’s a very specific feeling that I think only queer people will fully understand.

“I looked around this room of young, hot, straight people and just felt so completely out of place. They were models, I was a librarian. They were classic Coke, I was diet Pepsi. They were hot, I was not. And bam – I sat on the top deck of the 185 bus and the song pretty much wrote itself.”

Watch the video for ‘Everyone’s Hot (And I’m Not)’ below.

Speaking to NME for a recent Radar feature, Lynks explained their evolution from a James Blake-influenced act into a self-described ‘masked drag monster’.

“It was like night and day going from my sad, James Blake-ish thing to my drag, crazy pop-dance thing,” they said. “I was like damn, I guess when you’re performing you’re trying to make people have fun, right? I forgot about that.”

The NME 100 list – 100 artists set to break through in 2021 – described Lynks’ music as “avant-garde queercore made club-ready,” adding: “Seizing on the tradition of queercore – see Le Tigre, Hunx & His Punx – and setting campy provocation to juddering dance beats, Lynks doesn’t just have razor-sharp wit.

“Beneath the giddy, kitschy mayhem there’s also emotional heft: take a track like ‘Desperate and Lovely, in Desperate Need of Love’ as a prime example.”