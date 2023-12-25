Listen to M.I.A.’s new mixtape ‘Bells Collection’

M.I.A. has released a new mixtape, titled ‘Bells Collection’. Listen to the music through the link below.

The new project is available to stream now, exclusively on her OHMNI website. It is her first body of work to be released since last year’s studio album ‘MATA’.

A press release accompanying the release states: “Born on this day, a present, Ohmni presents – Bells Collection.”

https://t.co/HGSwLZ9mqT BIGGER BETTA BANGER || BELLS COLLECTION ||||| BELLISIMO ⚪️

FROM SYSTEMS ABOVE THE SATELLITES🕊️🔊⚪️🎚️ https://t.co/KPcY8JHK6T — M.I.A.Ⓜ️ (@MIAuniverse) December 25, 2023

“I present you a gift from the East, star of wonder star of night. Beauty. Bright. Sacred. Cosmic. Magnetism. A collaboration w/ God.”

The mixtape runs to 16 tracks and includes ‘Kathal (Love)’, featuring an A.R. Rahman sample, and ‘Solitude’, which features Skrillex.

In October 2022, M.I.A. revealed that she would be no longer involved in GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, when the magazine cut ties with her over her controversial social media posts concerning COVID-19 vaccines.

She had recently shared a series of tweets comparing vaccines for COVID-19 to Alex Jones’ reprehensible conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. Jones had that week been ordered to pay nearly $1billion in damages to the families of the victims he’d slandered, having spent much of the past decade spreading falsehoods about the legitimacy of the shooting.

In one tweet, M.I.A. posted the rhetorical question that if Jones was to face consequences for lying, “shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?”

When questioned on the topic, she commented: “The language they use to attack anybody is to say: ‘Oh, she’s an anti-vaxxer’ or blah blah blah. And it’s like, no, not really.

“I know three people who have died from taking the vaccine and I know three people who have died from COVID. This is in my life, in my experience. If anyone is going to deny that experience and gaslight me, saying: ‘No, that’s not your experience,’ then what is the point of anything?”

The comments came around the time of the release of her sixth studio album, ‘MATA’, which included the singles ‘The One’, ‘Popular’ and ‘Beep’. She partially attributed the album’s lengthy rollout to delayed guest spots from Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj.

‘MATA’ was her first full length studio release since 2016’s ‘AIM’ and her sixth overall.