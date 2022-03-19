Listen to Mabel’s empowering new single ‘Good Luck’

Mabel released a new single, ‘Good Luck’, yesterday (March 18) – check it out below.

The hedonistic song, which also features Jax Jones and Galantis, is said to be influenced by “house, heartbreak, and female solidarity”.

Mabel described the new track as “the empowering song you need when getting ready to go out: when you’re feeling low about someone, and your friends will take you out to get that person off your mind.”

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Good Luck’ here:

Mabel released her debut album ‘High Expectations’ in 2019 and shared a new track from album two, ‘Let Them Know’ last June.

A press release revealed what has inspired Mabel’s upcoming new material. “She avidly watched and re-watched Paris Is Burning, Pose and Drag Race between writing songs, reflecting on how dance music became a generational hub for expression, liberation and inclusion.”

While there has been no formal announcement yet on Mabel’s next album, further details are expected to arrive later this year.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Neneh Cherry – who is Mabel’s mother – was honoured with the Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The singer-songwriter was presented the Icon Award by Mabel at the awards show which took place at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

“I’m so blessed to have you as a mum,” Mabel said. “And you’ll always probably be that tiny bit cooler than me! You’re a role model to so many, and my biggest inspiration.”

Taking to the stage, Cherry thanked “NME and anybody who thinks that I deserve such a thing”.

“I’m wondering how I can bribe my family with this. Like, ‘Don’t fuck with me, I’m an icon! Do the bloody washing up, girl’,” adding: “I always hoped that I would be in this for the long-term… we’re not done yet.”