Listen to Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker cover Edwyn Collins’ ‘A Girl Like You’

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have delivered their own take on Edwyn Collins‘ ‘A Girl Like You’ for the soundtrack of new Amazon show Paradise City.

The show is a spin-off of 2017’s American Satan, and features an all-star returning cast that features the likes of Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack and Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce.

As for the cover itself, it sees Kelly and Barker moving away from the 60’s influenced sounds of Collins’ original to deliver a darker and more striking spin on the track.

Advertisement

The new series will drop this Friday (March 26) on Amazon Prime Video.

The latest release from Kelly comes after he teamed up with YouTube star Corpse Husband to debut the unsettling video for ‘Daywalker!’.

The new clip arrived last Friday and sees the rapper featuring in a wide array of mind-bending scenarios alongside YouTuber Valkyrae and a selection of other acts.

Kelly also opened up on new music in a recent interview, expressing his desire to “keep breaking the mould” with his upcoming material.

Advertisement

Kelly, who also said that he wanted to “piss people off all over again,” explained: “Even when I say, ​’Break the mould and piss people off all over again’, I just mean make them think again; make them have a moment of like, ​’This artist is so polarising [that] I have to tune in’.

“Because I don’t want to be bored with an artist, and I think Kanye [West]’s a great example of that. We all have moments of sitting at dinner tables talking about Kanye and being like, ​’I didn’t like this!’ or, ​’I loved this!’ or, ​’Why is he doing that?!’”

Machine Gun Kelly is also set to appear alongside his daughter in a new film titled One Way.