Listen to Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker’s new pop-punk track ‘Concert For Aliens’

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have shared a new collaboration, ‘Concert For Aliens’ – listen to it below.

Set to land on MGK’s upcoming new album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, the track was teased by the rapper a couple of weeks ago. Now, the catchy pop-punk track arrives in full with an animated lyric video.

In the video, the Cleveland musician and Blink-182 drummer run from a group of aliens, escape on a UFO, ending up on another planet and performing to an extraterrestrial audience.

“The headlines say, ‘The world is over’/ Whatever happened to a fairytale ending,” MGK sings on the track’s opening. “You can’t pass if you don’t know the code word/ I’m inside of a UFO crash landing.”

Watch the lyric video below:

Machine Gun Kelly took to Twitter to reveal that ‘Concert For Aliens’ was recorded last month, and was the last song he and Barker recorded together for ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

“I think we made it like 2 weeks ago,” he wrote. “Clutch.”

so ‘concert for aliens’ was the last song me and @travisbarker recorded for the #TicketsToMyDownfall album. i think we made it like 2 weeks ago.

— Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) August 5, 2020

The new song follows the release of ‘Bloody Valentine’, MGK’s most recent single. The song’s video features a cameo from Transformers actress Megan Fox.

Last month it was revealed that Machine Gun Kelly has only just worked out what the title of Blink-182‘s ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’ album means.

The rapper, who is a longtime friend of the band’s drummer Travis Barker, had no idea that the title of the 2001 LP, which features the singles ‘The Rock Show’, ‘First Date’, and ‘Stay Together For The Kids’, is a pun on male masturbation (“Take off your pants and jack it”).

Meanwhile, Travis Barker has shared news of a new Blink-182 song and has updated fans on the status of the band’s forthcoming EP.

Speaking in a new interview, Barker revealed that he hopes the band’s long-awaited EP, which Mark Hoppus said last year would feature Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams, will “be out by the end of summer.”

He also said the band would be releasing a new song called ‘Quarantine’ ahead of the EP’s release. “There’s a song called ‘Quarantine’ that’s gonna come out really, really soon,” he told MTV. “It’ll be a Blink favourite. It’ll be like all our fan favourites. It’s incredible.”