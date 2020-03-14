Listen to Machine Gun Kelly hit out at Eminem in ruthless new track, ‘Bullets With Names’

Machine Gun Kelly has released a new track called ‘Bullets With Names’, in which he seemingly brags about having “killed” Eminem. You can listen below.

The Ohio rapper – real name Colson Baker – is gearing up to release his fifth album ‘Tickets To My Downfall‘, and has so far previewed the project with ‘Why Are You Here’.

Offering another taste of what’s to come, MGK has recruited the talents of Young Thug, RJMrLA, and Lil Duke on his trap-inspired new single.

Apparently not over his beef with Marshall Mathers, Machine Gun Kelly goes in hard with his fighting talk on ‘Bullets With Names’.

“Killed me a GOAT so my jacket got stains on it / Wipin’ my nose like I got some cocaine on it / Pulled out his coffin and ate me a plate on it / Called up his bitch, showed my dick, let ’em lay on it,” he raps.

Machine Gun Kelly confirmed the title of his new album in the new year. While an exact release date hasn’t been set, we do know that he’s been in the studio with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker – who’s on production duties – Trippie Redd, blackbear, Goody Grace, and Mod Sun.

Back in January, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that The Used’s singer Bert McCracken is also set to appear as a guest.

The star previously clarified a change of musical direction for the LP, tweeting that he’d moved away from the “rock” sound since he first mentioned the genre. “I’d like to reword what I said: pop-punk album 2020,” he explained.

The musical switch-up was first hinted at over the summer, when Machine Gun Kelly tweeted: “Ten years later, people still don’t understand this one simple fact: you can’t box me into one genre.”