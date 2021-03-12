Listen to Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Daywalker!’, his first new single of 2021

Machine Gun Kelly has dropped his first new single of 2021 – you can hear his new track ‘Daywalker!’, a collaboration with CORPSE, below.

The track follows on from the release in September of Kelly’s latest album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

After teasing the song on social media earlier this week, Kelly has now released his collaboration with CORPSE – the musician and YouTuber also known as Corpse Husband – in the form of ‘Daywalker!’.

Kelly told his followers on Twitter that a music video for ‘Daywalker!’ will arrive soon, but for now you can hear his collaboration with CORPSE below.

‘Daywalker!’ follows on from an interview Kelly gave to the LA radio station KROQ earlier this week in which he expressed his desire to “keep breaking the mould” with his upcoming material.

Kelly, who also said that he wanted to “piss people off all over again”, explained: “Even when I say, ​’Break the mould and piss people off all over again’, I just mean make them think again; make them have a moment of like, ​’This artist is so polarising [that] I have to tune in’.

“Because I don’t want to be bored with an artist, and I think Kanye [West]’s a great example of that. We all have moments of sitting at dinner tables talking about Kanye and being like, ​’I didn’t like this!’ or, ​’I loved this!’ or, ​’Why is he doing that?!’”

Machine Gun Kelly is set to appear alongside his daughter in a new film titled One Way.