Listen to Madness’ new single about a home invasion, ‘Baby Burglar’

Madness have shared ‘Baby Burglar’, the second single off their new album ‘Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie‘.

The ska pop legends’ latest cut follows last month’s ‘C’Est La Vie’. Both songs appear on their 13th album ‘Theatre Of the Absurd…’, which is released on November 17 via BMG. Pre-order the new album here.

‘Baby Burglar’ is based on a real-life home invasion experienced by saxophonist Lee Thompson.

The band said: “The story behind ‘Baby Burglar’ is actually quite a funny one…it’s about Lee finding a midnight meddler loose in his house and how it reminded him of his younger self and all the shenanigans we used to get up to when we were whippersnappers.

“Not long now until you can hear the whole of our new album ‘Theatre of the Absurd presents C’est La Vie.'”

‘Baby Burglar’ is further described in press material as analogising Thompson’s “straying from the straight and narrow” as a youngster.

Madness’ forthcoming album marks the London band’s first full-length effort in seven years following 2016’s ‘Can’t Touch Us Now’. It’s their first time self-producing a record, where they worked alongside engineer and mixer Matt Galsbey (Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters, Rag N’ Bone Man).

In a joint statement about the new LP, the band said: “Well, well, well, here we are… our 13th album (lucky for some). ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie’ is ready for your ears.

“For us, recording it was the perfect antidote to the chaos of the past few years – we were all there, properly in the zone. It was just us, in an industrial unit in Cricklewood, playing together. We loved it!”