Listen to Maggie Rogers’ new single ‘Horses’

Maggie Rogers has shared another cut from her forthcoming album ‘Surrender’, this time in the form of new single ‘Horses’.

Arriving today (July 15), the cut starts with soft acoustic guitar and Rogers’ sweet vocals, wrapped in wistful production. “Took me all this long to figure out it’s not worth it if I can’t touch the ground / I see horses running wild I wish I could feel like that for just a minute,” she sings in the bridge, building up to the song’s honeyed chorus.

The Maryland singer produced and wrote the track with Thomas Edward Percy Hull, known professionally as Kid Harpoon. Check it out below.

“I’ve never had a day in my life where I have written two songs at once. And I certainly have never had a day where I’ve written three,” Rogers told Apple Music 1 (as per Consequence).

“Started out the day with ‘That’s Where I Am’, came back after lunch and wrote, ‘I’ve Got a Friend’. Came back after dinner and wrote ‘Horses’. And ‘Horses’ is a one take vocal.”

Announcing the song’s arrival on Instagram, Rogers wrote: “i love this song with every part of me. ‘Surrender’ is out in 2 wks. can’t believe we’re almost there…”

‘Horses’ is the third single from Rogers’ forthcoming album, following ‘That’s Where I Am’ and ‘Want Want’. She announced the album with a teaser video, in which the singer recited a poem that went: “Sink your gums into a shoulder. / Of a lover. / Of a day. / Of a year. / We were 18. We were 23. I’m 27 now. / Here’s all I have. It’s yours to take. /Love. Hate. Anger. Feral joy. This is the story of what happened when I finally gave in…”

‘Surrender’ will arrive on July 29 as the follow-up to her 2019 debut ‘Heard It In A Past Life’, which NME awarded four stars in a review. “On the intoxicating ‘Heard It In A Past Life’, Rogers sounds in love with art, nature and life itself,” wrote NME‘s Dannii Leivers.