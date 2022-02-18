Listen to Mahalia’s retrospective new single ‘Letter To Ur Ex’

Mahalia has dropped off a brand new single called ‘Letter To Ur Ex’ – you can listen to it below.

Produced by BKay, Cadenza and Flip_00, the R&B singer’s short but soulful new record hears her get retrospective, as she asks her partner’s ex to let him go so that she can start a fresh journey with him.

“I wrote ‘Letter To Ur Ex’ the morning after me and my guy had had a really bad argument due to a text that had been sent by his ex partner the night before,” Mahalia explained. “I think when everybody begins a new relationship, it’s vital that it feels like a fresh start. Like everything before doesn’t really matter and the next journey begins now with only the two of you.”

She continued: “I realised through this experience that isn’t always the case. But, really, I just wanted to tell her how her actions were making me feel. How her gain in closure was my loss in love. And though I am also a woman who has felt all of those feelings before, I wanted to ask her to let him go so that I could hold him close. To close their old door so that I could open our new one.”

The track arrives with a video directed by Oliver Kane and Mahalia – check it out below.

‘Letter To Ur Ex’ marks Mahalia’s first new music of 2022, following October’s collaboration with AJ Tracey, ‘Roadside’.

It’s set to appear on the follow-up to Mahalia’s 2019 album, ‘Love And Compromise’. Written during lockdown, the title of the singer’s new LP – which she is yet to reveal – will be inspired by a Maya Angelou poem, she told Rolling Stone UK last year.

Speaking to NME in November, Mahalia said the album is “definitely” going to arrive sometime in 2022.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be quarter one,” she said, before adding: “But if it’s not quarter one, I’m not going to let the people starve. I’m probably going to put out something, maybe an EP.”

Mahalia’s last EP was her award-winning ‘Isolation Tapes’, released in 2020.