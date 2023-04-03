Listen to Maisie Peters’ empowering new single ‘Lost The Breakup’

Maisie Peters has shared new single ‘Lost The Breakup’ from her upcoming second album ‘The Good Witch’. Check it out below, along with her performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

‘Lost The Breakup’ is the opposite of the album’s first single ‘Body Better’. It sees Peters move from rocker chic and re-enter her pop-girl era.

“If ‘Body Better’ was me at my lowest, ‘Lost The Breakup’ was me clawing my way back up and out.”

She continued, “It feels like dressing up in sequins and going to a party with your best friends, like cheap champagne and smudged lipstick and burgers on the floor at 3am. It’s a manifestation song and maybe if you sing it, it will come true (it did for me).”

‘Lost The Breakup’ sees Peters come to the realisation that she has come off better than her ex at the end of a relationship, with a chorus that rings: “One day, you’re gonna wake up / And, oh shit, you lost the brеakup / I’ll smile and you’ll have to face it / I’m thе greatest love that you wasted”.

‘The Good Witch’ is set for release on June 16 via Gingerbread Man/Asylum. Check out the tracklist below.

‘The Good Witch’ Tracklisting:

1. ‘The Good Witch’

2. ‘Coming Of Age’

3. ‘Watch’

4. ‘Body Better’

5. ‘Want You Back’

6. ‘The Band And I’

7. ‘You’re Just A Boy (And I’m Kinda The Man)’

8. ‘Lost The Breakup’

9. ‘Wendy’

10. ‘Run’

11. ‘Two Weeks Ago’

12. ‘BSC’

13. ‘Therapy’

14. ‘There It Goes’

15. ‘History Of Man’

In other news, Peters’ was recently announced as one of more than 100 new artists that have been added to this year’s The Great Escape festival’s line-up. Her set is scheduled for 7.30pm on Friday May 12.

She has also announced the biggest headline show of her career to date at London’s Wembley Arena. After the release of her second album, Peters will play Wembley on November 3. It follows a London date at the Hammersmith Apollo on April 27, moved from the shuttered Brixton Academy.

Check out her UK headline tour dates below, and get tickets here.

APRIL

14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Newcastle University

15 – Edinburgh, UK, Assembly Rooms

18 – Sheffield, UK, The Leadmill

19 – Leicester, UK, O2 Academy Leicester

21 – Norwich, UK, University of East Anglia (UEA)

22 – Oxford, UK, O2 Academy Oxford

23 – Cardiff, UK, Tramshed

27 – London, UK, Eventim Apollo

30 – Liverpool, UK, Liverpool Sound City

NOVEMBER

3 – London, UK, OVO Arena Wembley