Listen to Maisie Peters’ heartwarming festive track ‘Together This Christmas’

Maisie Peters has released the music video for her festive single ‘Together This Christmas’ – watch below.

The song was recorded for the new Amazon Christmas comedy film Your Christmas Or Mine?, which stars Sex Education‘s Asa Butterfield.

The upbeat jingle is accompanied by a touching music video, which stars Peters as a photographer taking Christmas portraits for families, couples and more at a shopping centre. A Christmas sweater-clad man catches her eye and the video shows the pair’s budding romance.

Speaking of the video, she said: “I worked with Jim, the director of Your Christmas Or Mine? when I made the Trying: Season 2 soundtrack, so when he got back in touch to ask if I wanted to be involved in his Christmas film, obviously the answer was a huge festive yes and the result is ‘Together This Christmas’.”

She continued: “The challenge to make something so bright and cheery but also stay true to my own lyricism and craft was really fun and I loved the task of what would my version of a Christmas classic be. I even added in my local pub at the time, The Ten Bells, that my housemate worked at every weekend!”

Peters signed to Ed Sheeran‘s label Gingerbread Man Records to release her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’, which came out last year.

“Signing to Gingerbread is a dream come true,” Peters said in a statement. “I grew up inspired and in awe of Ed, like many other 13-year-olds who heard ‘Lego House’ for the first time, so it’s kind of amazing and hard to believe that I get to be the 21-year-old who is able to call him and the whole Gingerbread team now friends, family and mentors for life.”

In October, Peters was announced by Ed Sheeran as his tour support (with Budjerah) on the Australasian leg of his ‘Mathematics’ world tour next year.

Peters will support Sheeran at all of his New Zealand and Australian dates, as she did throughout Sheeran’s UK tour.

In other news, Sound City Liverpool announced its first wave of acts for its 2023 edition, with Maisie Peters topping the bill.

The event returns April 28-30, 2023, with gigs held at various venues across the north west city and the Sound City+ Conference taking place on day one. Tickets and information can be found here.