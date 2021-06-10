Listen to Manchester Orchestra’s grungy contribution to DC’s ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ soundtrack

Manchester Orchestra have released a new song titled ‘Never Ending’, landing as the latest single from the soundtrack to DC’s comic series Dark Nights: Death Metal.

A moody, slow-burning cut that swells into a blistering climax, ‘Never Ending’ was initially written for Manchester Orchestra’s fourth full-length effort, ‘Cope’. Though it didn’t make the cut for the 2014 release, the band said in a press statement that when curator Tyler Bates approached them for the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, it was the first song they considered.

“We spent some time with him adding flourishes to the original version and we were really thrilled with how well it turned out,” frontman Andy Hull said.



Hull also voiced the character of Lex Luthor in the series Sonic Metalverse, an animated adaptation of Dark Nights: Death Metal that DC released on its YouTube channel.

‘Never Ending’ comes as the sixth single from the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, following ‘Broken Dreams, Inc’ by Rise Against (which received a dark industrial remix by HEALTH), ‘Forged By Neron’ by Mastodon, ‘Diana’ by Chelsea Wolfe, ‘Meet Me In The Fire’ by Maria Brink (featuring Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack), and ‘Bad Luck’ by Denzel Curry.

The soundtrack, due for release next Friday (June 18) through DC/Loma Vista, will also feature contributions from IDLES, Soccer Mommy, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, and the late Chester Bennington’s band Grey Daze.

Manchester Orchestra released their sixth studio album, ‘The Million Masks Of God’, back in April via Loma Vista. A sprawling rock opera that follows up the narrative of 2017’s ‘A Black Mile To The Surface’, it delivered three singles: ‘Bed Head’, ‘Keel Timing’ and ‘Telepath’.

In a four-star review for NME, writer Will Richards called ‘The Million Masks Of God’ “a record that traverses every corner of their sound, from beefy rock songs to string-assisted grandeur and acoustic bliss, further cementing their place as an under appreciated band to treasure”.

The band recently announced a trio of North American headline dates to support the LP. If all goes according to plan, they’ll take the stage at New York’s iconic Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday October 21, the Fox Theatre in their hometown of Atlanta on Friday November 19 (which will mark the 12th edition of their annual Thanksgiving celebration, The Stuffing), and the Hollywood Palladium in LA on Saturday February 26, 2022.

Last month, Manchester Orchestra shared a live cover of Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’, and appeared on the new Foxing single ‘Where The Lightning Strikes Twice’.