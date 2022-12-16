Listen to Måneskin’s energetic new single ‘LA FINE’

Måneskin have shared their energetic new single ‘LA FINE’.

The track will appear on the band’s upcoming album ‘RUSH!‘, the tracklist of which was announced this week. It features ‘GOSSIP’, a new collaboration with Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello.

‘RUSH!’ is released on January 20, 2023 while new single ‘GOSSIP’ will come out the week before on January 13. Other songs on the record include ‘The Loneliest’, ‘Supermodel’ and ‘Kool Kids’.

Advertisement

‘LA FINE’, a delightful slab of rock’n’roll, hears the band sing entirely in their native Italian over distorted riffs and a danceable rhythm section.

Check it out below.

In a recent NME In Conversation video chat, Måneskin discussed how they took inspiration from Radiohead during the writing and recording process for ‘RUSH!’.

Bassist Victoria De Angelis said: “It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads. That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”

Elaborating further on the influence they took from Radiohead, frontman Damiano David said: “I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song.

Advertisement

“It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

Måneskin, who rose to fame after winning Eurovision 2021, will return to London for a headline show at The O2 on May 8, 2023 (find tickets here). The gig will form part of a lengthy European tour that begins in February.