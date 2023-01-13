Listen to Måneskin’s frenzied new single ‘Gossip’ with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello

Måneskin have shared their frenzied and long-teased collaboration with Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello – listen to ‘Gossip’ below.

The track was announced last month and will appear on third studio album ‘Rush!’, which is out this Friday (January 20) and has been previewed by previous singles ‘The Loneliest’, ‘Supermodel’ and ‘La Fine’.

In the lead-up to the release of ‘Gossip’, Måneskin frontman Damiano David shaved his head, with guitarist Thomas Raggi giving David a new buzzcut look as their bandmates watched on.

‘Gossip’ is a rock’n’roll stomper featuring scuzzy guitars and a relentless backbeat. ”He brought some Rage to Måneskin!” the band’s drummer Ethan Torchio said in a statement.

David added: “Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking. We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!”

Of the song, Raggi added: “Tom is one of the greatest musicians that I’ve always listened to and learned from. Playing with him is a dream come true. It’s an enormous gift and a personal highlight of this incredible year.”

Discussing the song’s origins, bassist Victoria De Angelis said: “The song originated from a riff which Thomas had written some time ago and which we had been holding onto for a long time which we kept developing. Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo Måneskin cheerfulness.”

Listen to ‘Gossip’ below.

Of his part in ‘Gossip’, Morello said in a statement: “When I heard that there was a rock and roll band from Italy that was blowing up around the world I was like “Really? Come on”. Then when I saw them play live I was blown away. They are unapologetically loud, unapologetically sexy, and unapologetically ROCKING and deserve to be one of the standard bearers for rock and roll for a younger generation.

“I got to jam with them at their studio in Hollywood, it’s a great band, they all play great, they write great songs, they connect with their audience in a deep and meaningful way, and if you’ve seen them play live the crowd goes OFF! It looks a lot like some of the big bands of the ‘90s.”

Speaking to NME last October, David revealed that the forthcoming ‘Rush!’ had been inspired in part by Radiohead.

“I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song,” he explained.

“It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

The singer also told NME that the record showcases “a lot of variety and music skills”, and had “stepped out of its comfort zone and is trying to do new things”.

Over the Christmas break, the band gave fans a glimpse at their life on the road with a new short film titled Everything This Way.

Måneskin, who rose to fame after winning Eurovision 2021, will return to London for a headline show at The O2 on May 8, 2023 (find tickets here). The gig will form part of a lengthy European tour that begins in February.

You can see the full list of dates below:

FEBRUARY 2023

23 – Vitrifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy

25 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

MARCH 2023

2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

28 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy

29 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy

31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy

APRIL 2023

3 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

4 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

6 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

11 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ​​Spain

26 – Indoor Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland

28 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

MAY 2023

2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

8 – The O2, London

12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia