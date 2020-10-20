Listen to Marika Hackman cover Elliott Smith and Beyoncé

Marika Hackman has released two new songs from her forthcoming covers album, which is due to arrive next month.

The singer-songwriter has shared her rendition of Elliott Smith‘s ‘Between the Bars’ along with Beyoncé‘s ‘All Night’. Stream both below:

Both songs come from Hackman’s new album ‘Covers’, which is scheduled for release November 23 through Sub Pop and Transgressive.

Hackman announced the album last month alongside her take on ‘Realiti’ by Grimes. The 10-song tracklist also includes covers of songs by Radiohead, Air, Sharon Van Etten and Alvvays, among others.

Hackman recorded and produced the album between her and her parents’ house while under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. David Wrench – who co-produced Marika’s 2019 album ‘Any Human Friend’ – mixed the tracks.

“When it comes to covers, I like to pick songs which I have been listening to obsessively for a while,” Hackman said in a statement upon the album’s announcement.

“It gives me a natural understanding of the music, and lets me be more innovative with how I transform it.”

There will also be a full-band livestream performance of the album on the day of release on November 13. Tickets will be available to fans who pre-order the album here.

