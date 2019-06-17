Ronson's new record, 'Late Night Feelings', is released this week

Mark Ronson has released ‘Pieces of Us’, the latest single from his forthcoming record ‘Late Night Feelings’.

The collaboration with King Princess features on the super-producer’s fifth record, which drops this Friday (June 21), and is a twinkling throwback to ’80s pop ballads.

Joining the Grammy award-winning musician and producer on the new latest record are Alicia Keys, Angel Olsen, Lykke Li, and more.

The first single shared from the album was Ronson’s 2018 collaboration with Miley Cyrus, ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’. More recently, he shared ‘Find U Again’ (feat. Camila Cabello), which was co-written by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

In an interview with NME last November, Ronson explained why he was releasing a new solo record despite having several other projects to focus on.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“I think that, basically, I was working on it for a couple of years. As soon as ‘Uptown Special’ began to die down and we were done touring. [In 2017], while I was working on some stuff with Silk City and working on some stuff with Kevin from Tame Impala, I was floundering a bit. I was going through some shit in my personal life, and I was just a little messy and un-anchored. I was just throwing a lot of shit at the wall – I was starting to get a little removed from the music.

“I think I was probably trying to make some fun shit and some club shit, but the only thing that came out of my fingers when I’d sit at the keyboard was something that had a little more emotion in it.”