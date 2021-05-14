Listen to Martha Wainwright’s hopeful new single ‘Love Will Be Reborn’

Martha Wainwright has released the title track from her upcoming new album ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ – you can listen to it below.

The follow up to 2016’s ‘Goodnight City’, Wainwright’s first album in five years will arrive on August 20 via Pheromone Records/Cooking Vinyl.

Speaking about the album’s title track, Wainwright revealed: “I wrote the song in its entirety within 10 or 15 minutes. I was bawling.”

You can listen to Martha Wainwright’s ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ below.

‘Love Will Be Reborn’ tracklist

1. ‘Middle Of The Lake’

2. ‘Getting Older’

3. ‘Love Will be Reborn’

4. ‘Being Right’

5. ‘Report Card’

6. ‘Body and Soul’

7. ‘Hole in My Heart’

8. ‘Justice’

9.’ Sometimes’

10. ‘Ranbow’

11. ‘Falaise de Malaise’

Wainwright will also tour the UK in September – you can see a full list of her live dates below. All tickets except Birmingham will be on sale today here; tickets for Birmingham will be on sale from May 21.

September

2 – London, Union Chapel

23 – Frome, Cheese and Grain

24 – Sheffield, Leadmill

25 – Bridport, Electric Palace

26 – Cardiff, Tramshed

28 – Cambridge, Junction

29 – Birmingham, Town Hall

30 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavillion

October

1 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Last year Wainwright acted as a virtual choirmaster when residents in Montreal took to their balconies to sing during the coronavirus outbreak, mirroring those in Italy who did the same.

Many came out to perform Leonard Cohen classics as the Canadian city remained in lockdown, including ‘So Long, Marianne’.