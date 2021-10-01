Listen to Mastodon’s fierce new track, ‘Teardrinker’

Mastodon have released a fierce new track, ‘Tearrinker’ – listen to it below.

The track comes with a new, cinematic video directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera. It sees the group entering an alternate universe via an empty warehouse.

It comes after the group set a release date for their ninth studio album, ‘Hushed and Grim’, which the Georgian metallers had previously dubbed their “fullest, biggest-sounding record” to date.

Advertisement

You can listen to the new song here:

‘Hushed And Grim’ will the the group’s first ruble-album and will span 15 tracks in total and is set for release on October 29 via Reprise Records.

It comes as the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Emperor Of Sand’, which scored Mastodon a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards (they would later win a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 2018).

A press release hints that ‘Hushed And Grim’ will be a notably experimental record, saying it sees the band “surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog threaded together by the innately expressive musical interplay of these four virtuosic musicians”.

Produced by Tool, Rush and Muse collaborator David Bottrill, the record is supposedly “steeped in one of the darkest periods of [Mastodon’s] career as each member [experienced] personal grief”.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Mastodon released the single ‘Forged By Neron’ as part of a soundtrack for the DC comic series Dark Nights: Death Metal. They also shared the single ‘Fallen Torches’ last July, which came alongside their ‘Medium Rarities’ compilation.

Mastodon are set to perform at next year’s Download Festival in the UK, joining the bill alongside headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.