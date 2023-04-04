Listen to Matt Maltese’s new lustrous single ‘Florence’

Matt Maltese has shared ‘Florence’, the latest single from his upcoming album ‘Driving Just To Drive’. Check it out below.

‘Florence’ is the final single to be released ahead of the singer-songwriter’s fourth album. Maltese shared that this single is actually an older song that producer Josh Scarbrow convinced him to resurrect it for the album.

“I quite liked the idea of putting a song on the record that wasn’t really written at the same time as everything else,” he said.

“I’ve made a lot more peace with my greener, sincerer older songs that I wrote before I started making my first album, and songs like ‘Florence’ that have a multi-year gap between writing and recording often make for more interesting versions than the ones you write and record in the moment.”

Maltese revealed that the song was written after a show and “it was right at the precipice of anger and acceptance with loss, and with life changing a lot.”

“It kind of came at a moment in my life before I became a lot more set on bringing humour and self-deprecation into music, and around my first album being put together, I had come to find it far too sincere and ‘sweet’,” he continued.

Maltese added: “Now I often come back to these older teenage songs years later and think their earnestness was actually something to be proud of, rather than cringe or make fun of, and I’m often trying to get closer to that, and still be funny sometimes (hopefully).”

While discussing the upcoming album, ‘Driving Just to Drive’, Maltese said: “I think getting older and busier, you can sometimes create a rewards-system in your brain, where every action needs to have a reason for doing that action. But there’s also a whole new fresh load of doom out there that sometimes can put our obsession with personal ‘growth’ into perspective.”

The album is set for release on April 28 via Nettwerk. He is set to play a handful of shows and festivals. Check out the dates below.

May

5 – Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival

21 – Taipei, TW, Legacy

22 – Manila, PH, Samsung Hall

24 – Singapore, SG, UCC Theatre

26 – Bangkok,TH, Union Hall

28 – Seoul, SU, Seoul Jazz Festival

31 – Brisbane, AU, Black Bear Lodge

JUNE

2 – Melbourne, AU, Northcote Social

3 – Sydney, AU, The Landsdowne Hotel

9 – Queens, NY, Governors Ball Festival

In a four-star review of Maltese’s third album, 2021’s ‘Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow’, NME wrote: “The most resonant moments remain the most simple and heartfelt; the vivid concept of ‘Outrun The Bear’ – which sees our narrator declare that he would offer himself up to a grizzly creature in order to save his lover – is admittedly silly on paper.”

“But as Maltese sifts through his imagination to construct a new form of intimacy, the song translates to a celebration of the album’s overarching qualities – hope, release, and a desire to grow – all of which lead to a new beginning.”