Listen to Matt Maltese’s soothing new song ‘Mystery’

Matt Maltese has shared a brand new song, ‘Mystery’ – you can hear the track below.

The single is the first preview of the south Londoner’s upcoming third album, which is set for release later this year. ‘Mystery’ was co-produced by Maltese and Margate-based producer Tom Carmichael, with mixing by Noah Georgeson.

Speaking about ‘Mystery’, Maltese said: “This song’s a loving question mark. Why we are what we are, and think and feel the way we do, is an unanswerable question that we can only be in awe of sometimes.”

The Aria Shahrokhshahi-directed video for ‘Mystery’ has also been released, which you can watch below.

“A lot of this [new] record is escapism,” Maltese said in a press release of the new LP, which was written and recorded between his London home and Echo Zoo Studios in Eastbourne. “I’ve had to find more meaning out of the small parts of life. I want this record to celebrate the theatre in all the small things. It’s so cheesy to say it, but I think life is best when you try to make the ordinary extraordinary.

“In many ways this album is me simply being in awe of everything and confused, but at peace,” he added. “I never want to sound hopeless or like I get it, because I don’t. Life feels like a search but that’s the whole point.”

Maltese’s new album will follow on from his 2020 EP ‘Madhouse’. His first two albums, ‘Bad Contestant’ and ‘Krystal’, were released in 2018 and 2019 respectively.