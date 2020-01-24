Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s fierce new song, ‘B.I.T.C.H’

Megan Thee Stallion has released a new track today – you can listen to ‘B.I.T.C.H’ below.

Taken from her upcoming album, ‘Suga’, the song samples Tupac Shakur’s ‘Ratha Be Ya N****’.

Suga, a new persona Stallion will adopt, is said to follow on from “Tina Snow and her Hot Girl Summer”. Elaborating further, Stallion said: “She’s besties with Tina Snow…it’s a big problem.”

Stallion also revealed that her upcoming album will see her working with Kehlani. She also hinted that some more “surprise” collaborations will be announced.

You can listen to the new song below:

Earlier this month, Megan teased a new collaboration with Pharrell in a video clip filmed inside their studio.

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper told fans that she’d been working with the N.E.R.D and Neptunes musician and producer in the past week.

Posting on Instagram (January 15), Megan shared a video clip of her dancing in the studio while a concentrating Pharrell is seen making beats in the background.

Advertisement “Cooking up with the mf legend himself,” she wrote in the accompanying caption before tagging Pharrell. “We been going in for 3 days straight he calling me meg thee machine!”

Earlier this month, Megan shared another track – a collaboration with Normani on ‘Diamonds’, which features on the soundtrack to Birds of Prey.