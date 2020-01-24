News Music News

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s fierce new song, ‘B.I.T.C.H’

It's taken from Megan's upcoming album, 'Suga'

Elizabeth Aubrey
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion has released a new track. Credit: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion has released a new track today – you can listen to ‘B.I.T.C.H’ below.

Taken from her upcoming album, ‘Suga’, the song samples Tupac Shakur’s ‘Ratha Be Ya N****’.

Suga, a new persona Stallion will adopt, is said to follow on from “Tina Snow and her Hot Girl Summer”. Elaborating further, Stallion said: “She’s besties with Tina Snow…it’s a big problem.”

Advertisement

Stallion also revealed that her upcoming album will see her working with Kehlani. She also hinted that some more “surprise” collaborations will be announced.

You can listen to the new song below:

Earlier this month, Megan teased a new collaboration with Pharrell in a video clip filmed inside their studio.

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper told fans that she’d been working with the N.E.R.D and Neptunes musician and producer in the past week.

Posting on Instagram (January 15), Megan shared a video clip of her dancing in the studio while a concentrating Pharrell is seen making beats in the background.

Advertisement

“Cooking up with the mf legend himself,” she wrote in the accompanying caption before tagging Pharrell. “We been going in for 3 days straight he calling me meg thee machine!”

Earlier this month, Megan shared another track – a collaboration with Normani on ‘Diamonds’, which features on the soundtrack to Birds of Prey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “The band is my life. When it’s not going great, my life’s not going great”

Andrew Trendell -
Fray on the road through darkness that led to new album 'More. Again. Forever.'
Read more
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Reviews

Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ track review: solo debut from Paramore singer is a dark, twisted pop curveball

Will Richards -
The first taste of the Petals For Armor project brilliantly resets the singer’s parameters
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.