Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s powerful new single ‘Out Alpha The Alpha’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new single called ‘Out Alpha The Alpha’ – listen to it below.

The song is taken from the soundtrack to A24’s musical comedy film Dicks: The Musical, which was released in the US today (October 6). Megan portrays a CEO named Gloria Masters in the movie.

Larry Charles, who directed the film, recently spoke to Consequence about teaming up with the Houston rapper on the project. “She came to the set and no one had told her that she had dialogue and choreography besides the song,” he recalled.

“She went and learned all that stuff and basically shot the entire ‘Out Alpha The Alpha’ [number] in one day, and then shot all the rest of her stuff on the second day. So it was a whirlwind, but she totally delivered.”

Megan’s character in Dicks: The Musical – the first musical film from A24 – is the CEO of the company where the main characters Craig (Josh Sharp) and Trevor (Aaron Jackson) work.

‘Out Alpha The Alpha’ sees Megan hit out against the patriarchy and assert her authority as boss. “I’mma tell you the secret to my success,” she raps. “Men are all stupid, weak little boys/ They’re not very smart, they just make lots of noise.”

Dicks: The Musical also stars Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally as Craig and Trevor’s divorced parents. The movie had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.

An official synopsis reads: “Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.”

The film is an adaption of Jackson and Sharp’s off-Broadway musical Fucking Identical Twins. Check out the official trailer above.

Meanwhile, Megan has spoken about her upcoming new material in a recent interview with Complex. “I’m making music that I really, really love,” she told the outlet. “I’m making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about.”

She continued: “…With this [new] album, I feel like I’m getting to the meat. I’m getting to the bones. It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”

Megan The Stallion’s second and latest studio record, ‘Traumazine’, was released in August 2022.