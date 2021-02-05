Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s new song with Bobby Sessions, ‘I’m A King’

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions to deliver her first original song of 2021, ‘I’m A King’.

The collaboration between the two Texans was written for the soundtrack of the forthcoming Amazon film Coming 2 America, the sequel to 1988’s Coming to America.

Listen to ‘I’m A King’ below:

Coming 2 America is set for release on Amazon Prime on Friday, March 5. It was originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, distribution rights were sold to Amazon Studios.

A trailer for the Craig Brewer-directed sequel was released earlier this week. Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones have all reprised their roles from the original series, which has seen additions from Jermaine Fowler, Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor and more.

“What I hope people will like when they see Coming 2 America is that it’s 30 years after that fairytale ended,” Brewer told Collider in a recent interview.

“Not ended, but the fairytale of Coming To America we saw. That we saw a young couple come together in a fairytale. Well, now they’re parents. Now they’re dealing with what happens when you’re 30 years later.”

‘I’m A King’ follows Megan’s appearance on a remix of Ariana Grande‘s ’34+35’, also featuring Doja Cat, that dropped last month. Earlier this week, Megan unveiled the video for ‘Crybaby’, featuring DaBaby, which appeared on her 2020 debut album ‘Good News’.