Listen to Methyl Ethel’s addictive new single ‘Neon Cheap’

Methyl Ethel have shared their new single ‘Neon Cheap’ – you can hear the track below.

The song marks the Jake Webb-led band’s first new material of 2021 and their first release with their new label, Future Classic.

‘Neon Cheap’ was written last year when the band’s plans to tour April 2020’s ‘Hurts To Laugh’ EP were cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Picture yourself scrolling, mind-numbingly at 3am,” Webb explained about the meaning behind ‘Neon Cheap’. “Now, instead of scrolling, you’re traipsing some Vegas-like strip. All the events and people you’d normally read about are there as you walk around, inoculated, casually observing. For me, this is ‘Neon Cheap.’”

The Tay Kaka-directed video for ‘Neon Cheap’ has also been released, which you can see above.

Further new material from Methyl Ethel is promised across “an exciting year to come”, according to a press release.

Speaking about their recent signing to Future Classic, the label’s CEO and founder Nathan McLay said: “Methyl Ethel is an iconic part of the Australian music landscape. We’re delighted to be working with Jake in this vital period of his art practice.”

Methyl Ethel’s last studio album ‘Triage’ came out in February 2019.