Listen to Michael Kiwanuka and Tom Misch’s disco-laced collaborative single, ‘Money’

The funky summer vibes are strong

Michael Kiwanuka and Tom Misch have joined forces on a new track called ‘Money’. Check it out below.

The Mercury Prize-nominated singer dabbles with falsetto on the summer-ready single, accompanied by Misch’s signature guitar sound and disco-inspired beat. In terms of its lyrics, Kiwanuka revealed that the song delves into the perils of a cash-hungry world.

“The premise of ‘Money’ is that, at first listen, it’s a song about money and how much I want it and love it,” he explained. “I want to use money to meet people and be around people that have a lot of it. But as you listen closer, it’s actually about how too much love for money can be dangerous.”

Misch added of his experience of working with Kiwanuka: “I have been a big fan of Michael for a few years, so I was really excited to work with him. In the session, it was cool to find we share a common love for ‘8os disco so we thought we would try something with that vibe. It came together really quickly and I enjoyed producing it, Michael killed it on the vocals.

“Big love to YEBBA on the BVs, Tobie Tripp on strings and Russell Elevado for the killer mix!”

Michael Kiwanuka fans are currently awaiting news on his upcoming new album – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Love & Hate’. In the meantime, the singer’s due to take to the stage at Glastonbury, Sziget, Electric Picnic, and End Of The Road this festival season.