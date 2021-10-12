Listen to Michael Kiwanuka’s stirring new song ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has shared his latest song ‘Beautiful Life’ – you can hear the track below.

The new single was recorded by the Mercury Prize-winning artist while he was writing and demoing new tracks for his upcoming fourth record, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘KIWANUKA’.

‘Beautiful Life’ will serve as the title music for Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis, which is out on Netflix today (October 12).

Recorded in London alongside producer St Francis Hotel, Kiwanuka said of ‘Beautiful Life’: “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations.

“Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult. But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that.

“Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.”

Kiwanuka will headline Green Man Festival next summer and is set to provide support to Liam Gallagher during one of his sold-out shows at Knebworth.

Before that, Kiwanuka will head out on tour in May 2022 – you can check out the dates below and find tickets here.

May 2022

6 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

8 – O2 Academy, Leeds

9 – De Montford Hall, Leicester

11 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

13 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

14 – Bonus Arena, Hull

17 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

20 – Brighton Centre

21 – Pavilions, Plymouth

23 – O2 Academy, Brixton

25 – Alexandra Palace, London