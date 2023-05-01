Listen to Miguel’s passionate new single ‘Give It To Me’

Miguel has released impassioned new single ‘Give It To Me’. Check it out below.

The Californian star, known for his sultry R&B, rose to fame on his 2012 Grammy Award-winning breakthrough single ‘Adorn’.

‘Give It To Me’ calls back on the dark and astral sound explored on his third studio album ‘Wildheart‘, and features the singer pining for a love interest: “You’ve been so tied up in your mind these days, I know / A sweet distraction might be what you need to glow.”

Before release, Miguel teased the new single with a video of him performing an acoustic version on his Instagram. The song debuted on BBC Radio 1 as Clara Amfo’s ‘Hottest Record’.

This is the 37-year-old’s first solo release since his 2021 EP ‘Art Deal Chic Vol. 4’. Recently, he collaborated with Diplo on his self-titled album, delivering on the pop-dance ‘Don’t Forget My Love’.

‘Give It To Me’ arrives after Miguel’s second-ever single, 2010’s ‘Sure Thing’, went viral on TikTok – rising It rose to Number 15 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and entering the UK Top 40, peaking at Number 5.

Speaking to NME, the alt-R&B juggernaut said: “‘Sure Thing’ had been one of the songs that I always felt had something special.” He also shared how the track nearly made it onto R&B singer Usher‘s fourth album, ‘Here I Stand’.

In other news, Miguel has been part of a virtual storytelling summit, Better Together: a space encouraging creators to speak openly about mental health. He told NME, that “It’s been a real pleasure” to share his story.

Meanwhile, he was also a host on the BBC Three show streetwear competition show, The Drop, which saw “10 of Britain’s most promising up-and-coming creatives” fight to get their first line stocked in major UK retailer, Flannels.