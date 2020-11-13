Listen to Mike Shinoda’s atmospheric remix of Deftones’ ‘Passenger’

Deftones have shared a new Mike Shinoda remix of ‘Passenger’ – listen below.

The track is lifted from the band’s upcoming remix album ‘Black Stallion’, which comes as part of their highly-anticipated ‘White Pony’ 20th anniversary reissue, reworking tracks from the classic album.

Set for release on December 11, ‘Black Stallion’ will feature remixes of ‘White Pony’ tracks by the likes of The Cure‘s Robert Smith, Clams Casino, Squarepusher and more. A Purity Ring remix of ‘Knife Prty’ has already been shared.

Listen to Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda turn ‘Passenger’ into a swirling, atmospheric beast with his new remix below.

An accompanying video will be shared for the remix tonight (November 13) as part of the virtual Adult Swim festival.

The video will arrive at 5.12am GMT tomorrow morning, and you can catch it below.

See the full tracklist of ‘Black Stallion’ below.

‘Feiticeira’ (Clams Casino remix) ‘Digital Bath’ (DJ Shadow remix) ‘Elite’ (Blanck Mass remix) ‘Rx Queen’ (Salva remix) ‘Street Carp’ (Phantogram remix) ‘Teenager’ (Robert Smith remix) ‘Knife Prty’ (Purity Ring remix) ‘Korea’ (Trevor Jackson remix) ‘Passenger’ (Mike Shinoda remix) ‘Change (In the House of Flies)’ (Tourist remix) ‘Pink Maggit’ (Squarepusher remix)

In an NME feature earlier this year, Deftones spoke of the enduring power of ‘White Pony’. “Going against the grain, doing something daring and actually being successful gave us the confidence to keep going through the years and try different things,” frontman Chino Moreno said.

“When we started, we didn’t know what kind of band we were going to be. With this record, it helped us to go down that road to figure it out.”

The band released their latest album, ‘Ohms’, in September. The album was given a five-star review from NME upon its release, which described the tracks as “filthy metal anthems packing serious emotional clout”.