Listen to Miles Kane’s soulful new song, ‘Caroline’

Miles Kane has today (September 24) unveiled a soulful new song, ‘Caroline’ – you can listen to it below.

The track is the second song which is taken from Kane’s upcoming new album, ‘Change The Show’ which arrives on January 21 via BMG.

Speaking about the new song, Kane said: “‘Caroline’ is a song about reaching out to someone to tell them they are special and loved.

“It’s so important for us to communicate with each other at the good and the bad times, even when it’s hard to do so.”

Kane announced ‘Change The Show’ last month, and also shared its first single, ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’. Following on from 2018’s ‘Coup De Grace’, the record is set to arrive on January 21, 2022.

“This album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands,” Kane explained of working amid the coronavirus crisis throughout the last 18 months.

“I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album!”

Kane also recently unveiled details of an extensive 2022 UK tour.

Tickets for the shows are on sale here now. The full list of dates is below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

Wednesday 15 – London, Omeara

JANUARY 2022

Friday 28 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Monday 31 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

FEBRUARY 2022

Tuesday 1 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Thursday 3 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

Friday 4 – Glasgow – O2 Academy

Saturday 5 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

Monday 7 – Cardiff, The Tramshed

Tuesday 8 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Thursday 10 – Oxford – O2 Academy 1

Friday 11 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Saturday 12 – Norwich, The Waterfront

Monday 14 – Cambridge, Junction

Wednesday 16 – London, Roundhouse

Friday 18 – Nottingham, Rock City

Saturday 19 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 1