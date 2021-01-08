Listen to Miley Cyrus’ tribute song to her dead pet dog, ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’

Miley Cyrus has shared a touching new song, ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’, in tribute to her pet dog Mary Jane, who has died.

Cyrus shared the song on Instagram alongside a video consisting of clips and images of Mary Jane, herself and her other pets.

The song is less guitar-driven than what fans have heard from Cyrus recently, and is produced by Mike Will Made-It, Andrew Wyatt and Emile Haynie.

Listen to ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’ below:

In a statement alongside the video, Cyrus revealed that she wrote the song a few years in her old home in Malibu – before it was lost to the 2018 Californian wildfires.

“I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now,” she wrote.

“A lot has changed over time. Mostly me.

“Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing.”

“MJ was a true queen,” she continued.

“She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.”

‘Mary Jane 5EVR’ is the first new music from Cyrus since dropping her seventh studio album ‘Plastic Hearts’ in late November last year.

In a four-star review of the album, NME said, “‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast.”

Cyrus has promised “more fucking music” in 2021, and is reportedly working on a Metallica covers album with guests like Elton John, Chad Smith and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.