Listen to ‘Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!’, the new album from Green Day’s ‘secret’ side project The Network

The Network, the not-so-secret side project of Green Day, have made their new album ‘Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!’ available to stream.

It follows the band’s recent EP ‘Trans Am’ which was released last month and is a follow up to their 2003 debut album ‘Money Money 2020’.

The new record sees the trio pick up where they left off by poking fun at dystopic futures, technology, and the mind-melting abilities of culture in general over the span of 25 new songs. You can listen to it below.

Speaking about the new collection, the band recently said: “Back in 2003 we, The Network, warned mankind of the fate they would meet in the year 2020.

“To no surprise 2020 is upon us and it looks exactly as our prophecy predicted. As one final warning on December 4, 2020, we will release ‘Money Money 2020 Pt II: We Told Ya So!’. We are at Threat Level Midnight.”

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, AKA The Network’s Fink, previously claimed that “I don’t know who [The Network] is. And we are not @thenetwork” and “This @thenetwork [is] definitely NOT GREEN DAY” when sharing recent posts containing music and videos by The Network.

He also revealed that he’s been writing a lot of new music in in a recent interview with NME.

“I’ve been writing a lot,” he explained. “I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone.

“The great thing about this is that if I ever feel creatively blocked, I can just do a cover – just to keep the momentum going.”