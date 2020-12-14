Listen to Moses Sumney and Little Dragon’s collaboration ‘The Other Lover’

Moses Sumney has teamed up with Little Dragon for a crooning new collaborative single ‘The Other Lover’ – listen to it below.

The track is built around a soulful arrangement typical of the latter Swedish crew, punctuated by French horn, while Sumney’s glassy falsetto pipes in and out.

In press statements, both Sumney and Little Dragon expressed their admiration for each others’ work.

“I’ve been listening to Little Dragon for a very long time; as a teen, their first album impressed upon me just how infinite modern soul music can be,” Sumney said.

“When they asked me to collaborate I was so honored and surprised (‘shook,’ as the kids say), that it took me a while to come around. They worked with me, egoless, to craft a new vision for their song. I’m proud of what we came up with.”

Little Dragon added that they didn’t know what to expect when they reached out to Sumney.

“What we received was very stripped down, with his beautiful voice. We jammed along and sent it back. It bounced back from his end with added horns and sounded beautiful to our ears. We are very proud of this,” they said.

Sumney released the double album ‘græ’ in two parts, with the first half landing in February this year. He followed up with part two in May, completing the album.

A review by NME awarded the record four stars, calling it a “complex two-part double album” that “defies boundaries and genre”.

“Nothing is straightforward on this intimate, soul-searching record, which veers from jazz to art-pop, the form matching the message that life contains multitudes,” said NME.

Little Dragon released their sixth album ‘New Me, Same Us’ in March. A NME review awarded it three stars, writing that it featured “dazzling, unhinged moments that are worth fighting over – but a frustrating complacency, too”.