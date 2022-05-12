Listen to My Chemical Romance’s new song ‘The Foundations Of Decay’

My Chemical Romance have returned with the surprise release of new song ‘The Foundations Of Decay’. Check it out below.

The reunited emo legends are set to kick off a UK and European tour next week, including massive shows in Milton Keynes with Placebo With Fever and more. Ahead of those huge gigs, the band have shared their first new material in eight years with the track ‘The Foundations Of Decay’.

The song starts as a slow-burning and emotive number, with frontman Gerard Way softly singing: “See the man who stands upon the hill, he dreams of all the battles won / but fate had left its scars upon his face, with all the damage they had done.”

The hypnotic, proggy track then builds into a subtle emo crescendo.

Fans are now speculating as to whether or not the band’s upcoming reunion shows will come with more new songs, and perhaps a fourth album.

The band’s last new material came in 2014 with ‘Fake Your Own Death‘, previously described as the band’s “eulogy” following their split the year before.

“I consider “Fake Your Death” to be the “last MCR song”, and to me, it is absolutely the final fully realized collaboration between the members of the band,” wrote Way at the time. “What was not so obvious at the time was that the song was, and would serve as, a eulogy for the band, though I should have known it from the lyrics. I think internally I did, as I felt an odd sense of sadness and loss after hearing back the words on top of the music.”

He continued: “I also felt a strange sense of pride in how honest it was, and could not remember a band recording a song of this nature, being so self-aware. Ending felt like something honest, and honest always feels like something new. So it will exist, and it is no cowardly act to release something of this nature, but a service to those who believed in a band that did not compromise, and a wave goodbye to all. And yes, it is fucking heartbreaking.”

Any remaining tickets for MCR’s MK gigs, as well as their other UK and Ireland dates this month, remain on sale here. You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

May

16 – Eden Sessions, St Austell

19 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

21 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

22 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

24 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

25 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

27 – Victoria Park, Warrington

28 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow