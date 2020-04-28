Listen to Mykki Blanco’s haunting new Devendra Banhart collaboration, ‘You Will Find It’

Mykki Blanco has shared a new collaboration with Devendra Banhart in the form of ‘You Will Find It’ – listen below.

The California artist, whose debut album ‘Mykki’ arrived in 2016, released the joint song today (April 28). It was originally set to serve as an interlude on their upcoming second record.

“You need to find it, you need to find it” Banhart repeats with ghostly vocals. Elsewhere, Blanco raps: “I lit that sage, I lit that sage, I lit that Palo Santo/ Lady Gaga on my radio, it’s Alejandro“.

According to a press release, ‘You Will Find It’ developed from its interlude form into a “hymn of self-love and discovery”. Having begun working on the song in the studio with producer FaltyDL (Drew Lustman), Blanco enlisted their longtime friend Banhart to lend his vocals.

“I’m writing about Mykki and this song and also I want to tell you that I honestly didn’t know how much I needed you til this all began… self-love, self-discovery and self-knowledge run through Mykki’s flow, this is the time to explore those three gems,” said Banhart of working on the track

“Thank you for letting me be a part of your beautiful world dearest M, I love you.”

Blanco explained: “I wanted to make a song with Devendra. I wanted to make a song with one of my heroes just like a few years ago when I made a song with Kathleen Hanna. I had met him a few times now playing the same festivals in Europe and he was just open and it felt like a full-circle moment.

“I could honestly say a lot about this song – I mean Devendra not only sings on the record, but he plays. He’s not just a feature, he is now in the blood of the song, he’s a part of the composition.”

Blanco added that it “felt right” to share ‘You Will Find It’ at this moment as they see it as a “capsule of really good energy”. “I needed to release it now and not wait but let the vibe be felt now in this really anxious moment – so it can feel like a light-hearted mini mediation amidst all the current noise,” they said.

This comes after Mykki Blanco released the track ‘Patriarchy Ain’t The End Of Me‘ earlier this month.