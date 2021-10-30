Listen to Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s wistful new song ‘Heading West’

Neil Young & Crazy Horse have shared a brand new track, ‘Heading West’ – listen below.

Taken from their upcoming new album ‘Barn’, the latest preview is a nostalgic look back at Young’s childhood and his move from Ontario to Winnipeg after his parents got divorced.

“What a great ride with the Horse on this one!” Young said of the track on the Neil Young Archives. “[Guitar tech] Larry Cragg had my guitar sounding so alive…My mom and I travelled across the country together, heading west. She was on her way back home to start over. I was on my way there with her. Here’s a song about me and my mom and those ‘growing up’ times. It’s so great to remember her this way!”

You can listen to ‘Heading West’ below:

‘Barn’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Colorado’, comes after Young teased its arrival back in June, saying that “the Horse is back in the barn, shaking off the rust”.

“We are so happy to be back in the barn, a barn built to replicate the 1850s barn that had collapsed in exactly the same place, high in the mountains of Colorado,” Young said. He added that the personnel who have worked on the record include: Larry Cragg, Jeff Pinn, Bob Rice and Paul Davies.

‘Barn’ will be released on December 10 via Reprise. You can see the album’s tracklist below.

01. ‘Song Of The Seasons’

02. ‘Heading West’

03. ‘Change Ain’t Never Gonna’

04. ‘Canerican’

05. ‘Shape Of You’

06. ‘They Might Be Lost’

07. ‘Human Race’

08. ‘Tumblin’ Thru The Years’

09. ‘Welcome Back’

10. ‘Don’t Forget Love’

Earlier this month Young released ‘Carnegie Hall 1970’, the first release in his new official bootleg series.

The last couple of years have seen Young share a number of unreleased projects from his extensive vault, including 1975’s ‘Homegrown’ and a number of live recordings such as 1990’s ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’.